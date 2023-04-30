Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat against Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Sunday.

CSK are fielding the same playing XI while Punjab have brought in Harpreet Brar in place of Gurnoor Brar.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

