Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected bowl first against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

For MI, Ryan Rickelton and Satyanarayana Raju are making their IPL debuts while Will Jacks (former RCB) and Mitchell Santner (former CSK) are making their debut for the Mumbai outfit.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.

