Regarded as the best bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah was unearthed by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where the bowler practiced his skills with the likes of Lasith Malinga, and Shane Bond, and with time became a phenomenon in the cricketing world. Bumrah's breakthrough season came in 2017 when the pacer claimed 20 wickets at an average of 21.95, and since then has spearheaded the MI bowling attack, and has won all five IPL titles with the franchise. Why Hardik Pandya is Not Captaining Mumbai Indians in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Clash? Here's the Reason for Suryakumar Yadav Leading Five-Time Champions in Match 3 of Indian Premier League Season 18.

However, Bumrah has also been plagued with injuries, that has hampered the pacer's growth in recent years, including missing the whole of IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians, where the franchise ended sixth in the league stage, and failed to make it into the playoffs. However, Bumrah made a stellar comeback from injury and starred for India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which raised the expectations of MI fans for IPL 2025. But fans were left baffled when Mumbai Indians fielded an XI in a high-profile CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match sans Bumrah. Find out why Jasprit Bumrah is missing from the Mumbai Indians XI for CSK vs MI clash below.

Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match?

Jasprit Bumrah reinjured his back during the fifth match of India's five-Test tour of Australia last year for BGT 2024-25 and has been in rehabilitation since. Bumrah also missed India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and is undergoing training at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Bumrah is expected to feature for Mumbai Indians in April after attaining a fitness certificate from the medical panel. Rohit Sharma Spotted With 'SAR' Written on His Batting Gloves Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Fans Say It Stands for 'Samaira, Ahaan and Ritika' (Watch Video).

In Bumrah's absence, Trent Boult will be expected to lead the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, with the likes of Karn Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, and Mitchell Santner playing second fiddle.

