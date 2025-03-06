Lahore [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): With a century that went in vain, David Miller still managed to overthrow India's legendary opener Virender Sehwag's 23-year-old record for the fastest century (67 balls) in the Champions Trophy.

During the second semi-final against New Zealand, Miller waged a lone war in the Proteas' pursuit of a record-breaking 363-run target at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Wickets kept tumbling at one end while Miller kept a faint glimmer of hope alive with his rich batting prowess. On the final ball of the chase, he sprinted for a double to arrive at the three-digit figure, unbeaten and breaking Sehwag's long-standing record.

Miller achieved the feat in 67 deliveries, bettering Sehwag's record, who struck a century against England in 77 deliveries, in Colombo during the 2002 edition of the tournament.

With another century to his name, the explosive southpaw maintained his sublime run in the ICC ODI knockouts. In his last four appearances in the ICC ODI knockout fixtures, Miller has tonked two centuries and a sole fifty.

He struck an unbeaten 56(51) against England at the Oval in the Champions Trophy 2013 semi-final. He topped it up with a quick-fire 49 from a mere 18 deliveries against New Zealand in the World Cup 205 semi-final.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia, Miller defied the odds to keep his side alive with a memorable 101(116) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Returning to Miller's heroics in Lahore, it all started with New Zealand winning the toss and sending South Africa to bowl. Kane Williamson (102) and Rachin Ravindra (108) exploited Lahore's placid strip to put the Kiwis in a controlling spot.

Glenn Phillips (49*) and Daryl Mitchell (49) filled Lahore's sky with their late fireworks to power New Zealand to 362/6, the highest in the Champions Trophy history.

In reply, Miller needed support from the other end as South Africa's batters crumbled under scoreboard pressure. The required run rate continued to soar to new heights as South Africa surrendered their dreams of title following a 50-run defeat.

Earlier, Australia's Josh Inglis had levelled Sehwag's record in the ongoing edition with his blitzkrieg during the record-chase against arch-rival England in Lahore during the group stage.(ANI)

