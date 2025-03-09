Mumbai, March 9: As Team India faces New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final, there is one match-up that could define the outcome of the match: India's star batter Virat Kohli versus Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner. Both Virat and Santner have had brilliant CT 2025 campaigns. While Virat is the fourth-highest run-getter with 217 runs at an average of over 72 with a century and fifty each, Santner has taken seven wickets at an average of 27.71, with best figures of 3/43. Mitchell Santner Provides Fitness Update on Matt Henry, Underscores Varun Chakaravarthy’s Threat Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Against India.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the Virat-Santner match-up has been very even. While the 36-year-old was troubled heavily by Santner in last year's Test series defeat to Kiwis at home, Virat has fine numbers against the Kiwi skipper. Both have faced each other in 16 innings, with Virat having made 180 runs in 259 balls at an average of 60.00 and a strike rate of 69.49. He has hit five fours and two sixes to Santner, but has been dismissed only three times. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Five Key Areas That Will Affect Result of IND vs NZ Summit Clash.

Since 2020, left arm spinners have restricted and troubled Virat. He has scored 372 runs off them in 26 innings at an average of 33.81, being dismissed 11 times. He has faced 495 balls against them and struck at 75.15. Just 15 fours and four sixes have been hit by Virat against left-armers. Who will prevail victorious in this mini-battle?

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.

