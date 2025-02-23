Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya completed 200 international wickets on Sunday.

Hardik accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

During the match, Hardik was at his absolute best. In eight overs, he took 2/31 at an economy rate of 3.87. He got the crucial wicket of Pakistan star batter Babar Azam after he unleashed a flurry of boundaries and also uprooted a well-settled Saud Shakeel, who made a half-century.

In 216 international matches for India, the all-rounder has taken 200 wickets at an average of 30.76, with the best figures of 5/28, which is his sole five-wicket haul in international cricket. He is the 24th-highest wicket-taker in Indian cricket history.

In 11 Tests, Hardik has taken 17 wickets at an average of 31.05, with best figures of 5/28.

In 91 ODIs, Hardik has taken 89 scalps at an average of 35.26, with the best figures of 4/24.

In 114 T20Is, the all-rounder has 94 wickets at an average of 26.43, with the best figures of 4/16.

This continues Hardik's fine run against Pakistan in ODIs, with 10 wickets at an average of 24.60, with best figures of 2/31.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After break up of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

India needs 242 runs to keep their semifinal hopes going. (ANI)

