Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday encouraged citizens to incorporate cycling in their daily routines to fight obesity and reduce air pollution, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of following a healthy and active lifestyle.

The minister led more than 500 riders during the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in Lucknow.

"Cycling not only enhances one's health but also builds character, boosts confidence and shapes the future of our nation," he told reporters.

"It is not just a mode of transport but a key step towards a healthier, more sustainable future. By adopting cycling as part of our daily lives, we can improve our physical wellbeing, reduce pollution and contribute to a greener environment," he added.

Mandaviya urged every citizen to embrace cycling, not only as a hobby but a regular part of their lifestyle for the benefit of their health and the planet.

"Let us all make fitness a priority, for a healthy youth is the strength of a prosperous state and country," he added.

Organised by Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Netaji Subhas Regional Centre in Lucknow, the drive witnessed huge enthusiasm.

Mandaviya completed a three-kilometre ride from Marine Drive (Samajik Parivartan Sthal) to Samta Mulak Chauraha to 1090 Chauraha and back, along with senior SAI officials and members of MyBharat initiative and Physical Education Foundation of India.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Affairs Girish Chandra Yadav also participated in the event.

"Fitness is the foundation of a strong and vibrant society. For our youth to succeed in life, both physically and mentally, it is essential that we instill the values of discipline, hard work and fitness," he said.

