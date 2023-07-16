London, Jul 16 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar made a great recovery in the second half of her second round to manage one-over 74 and make the cut at the Aramco Team Series here.

The 22-year-old from Jhajjar, who was five-over after the first round, was eight-over for the tournament through seven holes in the second round. However, she recovered well and finished the day at 74 to take her overall total to six-over. She was Tied-43rd.

In a round played in rather brutal weather which also led to a stoppage, Diksha had three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

World number two Nelly Korda leads the way on nine-under-par after firing a round of four-under 69 in the second round. She had a five-under on the first day.

The American opened with a birdie at the first and made her next on hole 13, she made a superb eagle on 15 but dropped a shot one hole later before finishing with a birdie on the last.

Diksha opened the second day with a double bogey and then added a bogey on seventh. She then went on a recovery path with birdies on ninth, 11th and 18th but also dropped a shot on 12th. She now has a chance to recover further in the final round.

South Africa's Nicole Garcia was in outright second place on four-under-par after carding a round of 71 (-2) for a second consecutive day.

Sweden's Sofie Bringner and Japan's Yuri Onishi were in a share of third place on three-under-par at the end of the second day.

Three players were in a tie for fifth place with Germany's Leonie Harm, England's Charley Hull and Spain's Nuria Iturrioz on two-under-par.

Team Georgia Hall with Kylie Henry, Lea Anne Bramwell and amateur Michael Austick who were in third place overnight on 14-under came strong in their finishing holes of the second to card 10-under and moved to 24-under for two days with 12-under and 10-under. They were leading the field in the team competition.

Team Dagar was lying 23rd after the second day.

Team Hull, who led overnight, came up just short after firing a round of five-under-par on day two at Centurion Club to finish on 23-under-par.

