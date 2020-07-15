Turin [Italy], July 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has acknowledged the threat their opponents can pose stating that they "dangerous" and "in excellent form".

"Sassuolo is a team that is on the same path as Atalanta. They are giving continuity to a project, they are organised, and with a smart coach. They are in excellent form and are a dangerous team," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Also Read | Mashrafe Mortaza Recovers from COVID-19, Wife Still Positive.

Sarri also praised Sassuolo manager Roberto De Zerbi terming him the "most interesting" young coach.

"De Zerbi always manages to make an impression on his teams. He is the most interesting of the young coaches. We will be at least equal on the level of enthusiasm and determination, because we are in a moment where we are playing for the Scudetto," he said.

Also Read | 'Novak Djokovic Didn't Commit Any Crime': Dominic Thiem Defends World No 1 Tennis Player Embroiled in Adria Tour Controversy That Saw Players Getting Infected With COVID-19.

Juventus hold the top spot on the Serie A table with 76 points while Sassuolo are placed on the eighth position with 46 points. Both the teams will take on each other on July 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)