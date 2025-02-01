Bergamo, Feb 1 (AP) Daniel Maldini, the son of soccer great Paolo Maldini, completed his move to title-chasing Atalanta from bottom-club Monza on Saturday.

Atalanta confirmed the news in a statement, without revealing details of the permanent deal. Italian media reports that Atalanta have paid Monza 13 million euros ($13.5 million) for the 23-year-old Maldini, with half of that fee going to his old club, AC Milan.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Mumbai.

Maldini progressed through the ranks at Milan, the club where his father — and also his grandfather, Cesare — starred.

Paolo Maldini, who holds the record for most appearances in Serie A, is widely regarded as one of the greatest-ever defenders. He spent his entire career at Milan, helping it to 25 trophies including five European Cups and seven Serie A titles.

Also Read | Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Daniel Maldini is an attacking midfielder who made his senior debut for Milan in 2020 at age 18.

He became the third Maldini to win a Serie A title with Milan in 2022 before leaving for loan spells at Spezia and Empoli, and then joining Monza in January 2024.

Maldini scored three goals in 20 league matches this season for Monza. He also earned a call-up to the Italy squad in October, making his international debut in a 4-1 win over Israel.

Atalanta is at the other end of the Serie A table, in third place and seven points behind leader Napoli heading into the weekend.

It is also in the Champions League, where it will play Club Brugge in the knockout playoffs round. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)