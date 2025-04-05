Mount Maunganui [New Zealand] April 5 (ANI): Daryl Mitchell scripted his name into the record books on Saturday, becoming the quickest New Zealand batsman to achieve the milestone of 2000 One Day International (ODI) runs, as per a tweet posted by Blackcaps.

He accomplished this feat during the third ODI against Pakistan on Saturday, scoring 43 runs. Mitchell attained the milestone in merely 47 innings, eclipsing Andrew Jones's previous record of 52 innings.

New Zealand cricket (@Blackcaps) posted on their official X handle about Mitchell's feat: "Daryl Mitchell becomes the fastest New Zealand men's player to reach 2,000 ODI runs. Mitchell reaches the milestone in 47 innings, eclipsing Andrew Jones record who reached the mark in 52 innings."

Daryl Mitchell was summoned to New Zealand's Test squad in late 2019 as a substitute for the injured Colin de Grandhomme. He made a strong impression, scoring a confident 73 against England in his debut innings and delivering with reasonable accuracy on a slow pitch at his home venue, Hamilton.

Mitchell has scored 2041 runs across 47 innings to date, with an average of 48. 59 in the ODIs. New Zealand batted initially in the third ODI against Pakistan, which was impacted by rain. The game was reduced to 42 overs, and the hosts set a score of 264/8.

Pakistan has also lost the ODI series after losing the T-20 series against New Zealand 4-1. They lost the second ODI by 84 runs in Hamilton on Wednesday. Currently, New Zealand is leading the one-day series 2-0.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Rhys Mariu, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell(c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay(w), Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed. (ANI)

