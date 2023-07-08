Manchester [Uk], July 8 (ANI): Manchester United's longest-serving goalkeeper David De Gea has decided to end his 12-year stay with the club and start a new chapter in his life on Saturday.

De Gea became a free agent after the end of his contract on June 30, he was in contact with the club to extend his stay but now he has announced to part ways with the club.

He took to Instagram and shared an emotional post for the club as well as the supporters who stuck by him throughout his journey.

"I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers," David wrote.

He further went on to reflect on his time with the club and how he changed as a player as well as a human throughout the journey.

"It's been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn't think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together. Now, it's the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings. Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We've seen it all," David's message ended.

United head coach Erik Ten Hag also came forward and named De Gea as the best keeper in the decorated history of the club.

"To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club," Ten Hag said as quoted by Manchesterunited.com.

Manchester United's Football Director John Murtough also went on to express his gratitude and said, "David leaves Manchester United with the deepest respect and warmest appreciation of everyone associated with the club. To have set new club records for goalkeeper appearances and clean sheets, surpassing Alex Stepney and Peter Schmeichel respectively, shows just how great a player he has been for us." (ANI)

