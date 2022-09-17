Lillehammer [Norway], September 17 (ANI): Felix Auger-Aliassime bagged one of the biggest wins of his career on Friday as he defeated new World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, in Davis Cup action, before returning to the court in doubles to help Canada past Spain 2-1.

Auger-Aliassime produced a stunning performance to clinch the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 against Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Alcaraz fought valiantly but was unable to close out the tie.

Also Read | Alex Hales Reacts After Being Selected for England’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad, Says ‘I Thought My Career Has Ended After Failed Drug Test’.

The World No. 13 saved all seven break points he faced to level Canada's tie against Spain at 1-1 after two hours and 50 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime carried his momentum into the doubles, in which he partnered Vasek Pospisil past Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Also Read | Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming Online on Voot: Get Free Telecast Details of BAN-L vs NZ-L Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

In the first match of the tie, Roberto Bautista Agut had made a good start for Spain when he rallied past Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Moreover, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, both of whom competed in the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals, displayed their great strength on Friday to help Italy defeat Argentina.

Berrettini defeated Sebastian Baez 6-2, 6-3 to give Italy the advantage before Sinner took the court in Bologna, where he delivered a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 triumph against Francisco Cerundolo.

The group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup finals will take place across four cities - Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia - from September 13-18. The top two teams in each group will progress to the knock-out stage. The knock-out stage will take place in Malaga from November 22-27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)