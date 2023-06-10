London, Jun 10 (PTI) India lost opener Shubman Gill to reach 41 for 1 at tea on the fourth day after Australia set an imposing target of 444, having declared their second innings at 270 for 8 in the World Test Championship final here on Saturday.

At the break, Rohit Sharma was batting on 22 after Gill (18) edged one off Scott Boland (1/10) to Cameron Green, stationed at gully, who took a diving catch inches off the ground. Gill wasn't happy with the decision as tea was taken immediately.

Australia had taken a massive first-innings lead of 173.

Resuming at 123 for 4 on Saturday, Australia added 147 runs before skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings an hour into the post-lunch session on the fourth day. Alex Carey was the top-scorer for Australia in the second innings, scoring an unbeaten 66.

Mohammed Shami (2/39), Ravindra Jadeja (3/58) and Umesh Yadav (2/54) picked up the four wickets for India on day four.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 469 and 270 for 8 declared in 84.3 overs (Alex Carey 66 not out, Mitchell Starc 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58).

India: 296 and 41/1 (Rohit Sharma 22 batting, Scott Boland 1/10).

