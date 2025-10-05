A visual from one of the matches. (Photo: HI Media)

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): All India Police Sports Control Board, Railway Sports Promotion Board, Services Sports Control Board and Central Secretariat picked up victories on the sixth day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ground, ISWP ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Sunday.

Following the day's results, All India Police Sports Control Board, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Railway Sports Promotion Board, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Services Sports Control Board and Central Secretariat advance to the quarter-finals, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Also Read | Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Later in the day, Food Corporation of India will take on Sports Authority of India, while ITBP Central Hockey Team will face Central Board of Direct Taxes, in Pool D, determining the final two teams to make their way to the Quarter-Finals.

In a Pool A clash, the All India Police Sports Control Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police 3-2. Aman Sharma (8', 14') and Haris Mohammad (19') ensured the victory for All India Police Sports Control Board, while Kumar R (21') and Mathan M (23') were the goal scorers for Tamil Nadu Police.

Also Read | Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Railway Sports Promotion Board cruised past Punjab & Sind Bank in Pool B, 5-1. Goals from Shamanth Cs (15'), Gursahibjit Singh (17'), Darshan Vaibhav Gawkar (27'), Pardeep Singh (38'), and Pankaj (41') led to a comprehensive victory for Railway Sports Promotion Board. Charanjeet Singh (14') scored the only goal for Punjab & Sind Bank.

In Pool B, the Central Reserve Police Force were locked in a 2-2 draw with Sashastra Seema Bal. Lovejeet Singh (7') and Samsher (51') scored for Central Reserve Police Force while Bikash Kujur (32') and Agandeep Singh (54') scored for Sashastra Seema Bal.

In Pool C, Services Sports Control Board defeated Steel Plant Sports Board 3-1. Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (16') gave Services Sports Control Board the lead followed by goals from Sukhdev Singh (38') and Bhavin Kushalappa (44'). Lelsan Minz (37') scored the sole goal for Steel Plant Sports Board.

In another Pool C clash, Central Secretariat overcame Central Industrial Security Force 3-2. Captain Govind Singh Rawat (12') found the first breakthrough for Central Secretariat, followed by goals from Nitin Mukesh Tigga (21') and Kawaljit Singh (22') in quick succession. Meanwhile, Ankit Kumar Singh (18') and Yograj Singh (45') added to the tally for the Central Industrial Security Force. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)