Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) A COVID-hit Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field against Punjab Kings in an IPL game here on Wednesday.

DC made one change, replacing COVID-hit Mitchell Marsh for Sarfaraz Khan while Punjab brought in Nathan Ellis for Odean Smith and skipper Mayank Agarwal returned in place of Prabhsimran Singh.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

