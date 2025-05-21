Mumbai, May 21: With heavy rain expected in Mumbai, Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal has asked the Indian Premier League (IPL) to shift their crucial match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday to another city. The game holds major importance for both teams in the playoff race, as per ESPNcricinfo. If MI wins, they secure a playoff spot. If DC wins, neither team qualifies immediately, and the battle continues into their last league games, both face Punjab Kings (PBKS) next but if rain washes out the game and the points are shared, MI will move to 15 points and DC to 14, keeping things tight. IPL 2025: Rain Likely To Affect High-Stakes Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

In an email sent to IPL officials on Tuesday, Jindal pointed out that this match is like a "virtual quarterfinal" and could be ruined by rain, according to ESPNcricinfo.

He argued that the game should be moved, especially since the IPL had already shifted the May 23 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow due to bad weather in Bengaluru. Jindal said it would only be fair and consistent to apply the same logic to the MI vs. DC game.

"The forecast in Mumbai is for heavy rains and there is a strong likelihood that the game will be washed out. Just as the game between RCB vs SRH has been moved out of Bengaluru in the quest for consistency and in the interest of the league it is my request that tomorrow's game also be moved to a different location as we have known for the better part of 6 days that the forecast for 21st in Mumbai is for heavy showers," he wrote, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. MI vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Mumbai Indians Look To Seal Indian Premier League Playoffs Spot Against Fallible Delhi Capitals.

This comes soon after KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed frustration that the updated rule allowing 120 extra minutes for rain-hit games wasn't applied earlier. That rule might have saved KKR's playoff hopes in their May 17 match against RCB, which was washed out after the tournament restarted.

