Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi Capitals posted 211 for 4 in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Tuesday.

Captain Meg Lanning top-scored for DC with a 42-ball 70 while Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively.

Also Read | Celebrity Weddings in 2023: From Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, List of Celebs Who Tied the Knot So Far This Year.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 211 for 4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1/29).

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja, Harry Brook and Gudakesh Motie Shortlisted For ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award For February 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)