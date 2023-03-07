When there is a wedding in Bollywood, all eyes and ears are on the updates. The grandiose of these weddings, the outfits, the photos and the videos get everyone all mushy. And 2023 has been quite an entertainer, at least in the Bollywood wedding brigade. As 2022 saw many celebrity unions, 2023 is primed to be no less. Several celebrity couples have tied the knot already in just two months of the new year. The buzz surrounding these upcoming weddings is palpable, from opulent venues to stunning attire. While some stars choose to keep their ceremonies private, others relish the chance to share their special moments with the world. Let's look at celebrities who had their dream weddings this year. Check Out the List of Indian Celebrity Weddings Who Got Married in 2021.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Lovebirds, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya became the talks of the town once again! The couple, who first fell in love three years ago, recently renewed their commitment to each other on February 14, Valentine's Day, in Udaipur. The couple had a white wedding, where Natasa dazzled in a pristine white bridal gown while Hardik looked every bit of a dashing groom in a classic black tuxedo.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's recent nuptials got everyone talking about the uniqueness of their looks. The couple exchanged vows on January 27 in a private court ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends. The lovebirds, who kept their romance under wraps, took to Instagram to share dreamy pictures from the ceremony, stunning everyone with the fine wedding looks.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

On January 23, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty sealed the deal in a beautiful ceremony at her family's luxurious holiday home in Khandala. The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by Bollywood and cricketing royalty. The bride and groom looked absolutely breathtaking. It was a celebration to remember, with the duo setting the bar high for all future celebrity weddings. KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Dance to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Amid Wedding Celebrations, Watch Viral Video!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story has stolen the show when it comes to celebrity weddings. The Shershah co-stars got married on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The lovebirds had kept everything about their relationship to the wedding under wraps for some time. Both of them looked ethereal in timeless wedding ensembles, and fans are still not over the cute wedding video making everyone go 'Awww!'. Sidharth Malhotra Kisses Kiara Advani in New Pics From the Duo's Mumbai Wedding Reception!

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad

In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and political activist Fahad Ahmad recently made headlines with their secret marriage in a court on January 6, 2023. The two, who were previously known for their vocal social activism, proved that love could blossom even in the most unexpected places. Swara Bhasker made it public only on February 16 that they married under the Special Marriage Act.

2023 is already shaping up to be a year full of exciting celebrity weddings. From secret court marriages to extravagant celebrations, this year promises to bring forth many more star-studded nuptials. Who do you think will be the next ones to take the plunge?

