New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

The second edition of WPL will see a new champion as both the teams have not won a title so far.

In the 2024 edition, Delhi and Bangalore have faced each other twice before the showdown in the final and Delhi won both the matches.

"We will bat tonight, feel that's the best chance to win the game. The pitch looks good and we'll have to bat well. What has happened before is irrelevant, we're up against a great team and we need to play well. We're going with the same team," DC skipper Lanning said after winning the toss.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana also said that they would have batted first as well.

"We would have batted first as well, but I think it doesn't really go well, we will have to bowl well, stick to our plans and play some good cricket. We've had a lot of ups and downs so far, but we need to be at our best tonight. This is the 4th match on the same wicket, the last game, it played slow. We've one change - Meghana comes in for Disha Kasat," Mandhana stated.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh. (ANI)

