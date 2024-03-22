Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): Young Australia hard-hitting batter Jake Fraser-McGurk launched some massive sixes into the stands during Delhi Capitals' (DC) practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, unleashing 'Jakeball' on one of the areas of the stadium and putting a dent on it.

Delhi Capitals took to X (formerly Twitter), posting a video of Jake smashing some big shots in the nets. One of his shots put a dent just above the second pillar of a stand.

"Dear Mullanpur Stadium, Sorry. Sincerely, JFM #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024," tweeted DC.

Following his nets session was his Australian teammate Mitchell Marsh, who said that "It would not be the last stadium he does to..."

After conclusion of his nets session, McGurk said, "It has got my little touch of it (the dent above the pillar). So I am happy with that. Hopefully, I will fix it next time if it is still there, will start to aim at it."

Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 15 named McGurk as a replacement for Proteas bowler Lungisani Ngidi. IPL released a statement that the South African seamer has been ruled out of the upcoming season due to an injury.

It added that Fraser-McGurk joined the Delhi-based franchise with his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs.

The 21-year-old came to the limelight last year after smashing a 29-ball century during Marsh One Day Cup for South Australia against Tasmania, breaking the record of 31-ball century of South African legend AB de Villiers against West Indies for the fastest List A century.

He followed it with 257 runs in nine games in the Big Bash League (BBL) season 2023-24 with two fifties and a strike rate of over 158 to earn a spot in the 'Team of the Tournament'.

In 20 List A matches, McGurk has scored 525 runs in 18 innings at an average of 32.81, with a century and fifty. His strike rate of over 143 is a standout aspect of his batting in a 50-over format.

In 37 T20Is, he has made 645 runs at an average of 20.15 with a strike rate of over 133, with three fifties.

In 13 first-class games, McGurk has scored 515 runs at an average of 22.39 and a strike rate of 64.53, with a century and a fifty. (ANI)

