By Sahil Kohli

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Ahead of his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign this year, South African and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs said he is looking forward to learning from veteran Proteas batter Faf Du Plessis.

DC will kickstart their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Vizag. Stubbs was one of DC's finest performers last season, excelling with both bat and ball, performing both as anchor and finisher for his side with the bat.

Speaking to ANI about his performance and role clarity by his team management, Stubbs said, "Whatever role this team demands, I will be ready."

Last season, Stubbs made 378 runs in 14 matches and 13 innings at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of 190.00, with three half-centuries, emerging as the team's second-best batter after former skipper Rishabh Pant. His best score was 71*. He also took three wickets.

Further speaking on gaining knowledge from compatriot and former Proteas captain Faf, who has played 404 T20s so far for his country and franchises across the globe and is still going strong at the age of 40, Stubbs said, "Saw him training yesterday, doing sprints. He has so much knowledge. It would be stupid to not learn from that knowledge."

The South Africans also hailed Indian all-rounder Axar Patel's appointment as the team's captain, lauding him for the calmness he brings to the field as a leader.

"He is really calm. He captained last year in a game and was calm. Bowlers were really chill when he was in control. Hopefully, it is a lot more like that," he added.

The 31-year-old Axar initially joined the Capitals in 2019 and has since emerged as one of the top-performing players for the franchise across the six seasons with his ability to step up to the occasion. In the 82 matches he has donned the red and blue of the Capitals, Patel has scored 967 runs and picked up 62 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.09. Apart from being a live wire on the field, the all-rounder has also developed a special rapport with the Capitals' and the Indian national team's fans. He is also a T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winner with Team India and has played a crucial role with both bat and ball in these triumphs.

Speaking on excitement for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league, Stubbs said, "The preparations are really good so far. I got here two days back. Guys who have come here are really keen to get it going and also keen for other guys to join us soon."

Stubbs also spoke on the importance of this year's IPL ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka, saying, "Whenever you come here, you try to learn different conditions. The World Cup is a big thing. But IPL is hard enough in itself. So no need to look so far ahead."

In 35 T20Is since his South Africa debut in 2022, Stubbs has made 670 runs at an average of 29.13 and a strike rate of 134.80, with two fifties in 29 innings and the best score of 76. In 122 T20s across the world, Stubbs has made 2,870 runs at an average of 31.34, with a strike rate of 145.11 and best score of 80*. He has taken 11 fifties. He has taken 11 wickets at an average of 26.27. (ANI)

