Manchester United's season is still alive as they secured a much-needed win in the Europa League over Real Sociedad. They face Leicester City next in the Premier League, a side struggling in the relegation zone. The Red Devils are 15th in the points table, and it has been one of their worst returns in England's top tier football. Manager Ruben Amorim is battling an injury crisis at the club and not much activity in the transfer market, the club is not in the best of place. Opponents Leicester City have lost their last five matches and as things stand, their chance of surviving the drop looks bleak.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is out for the rest of the campaign for Leicester City and remains their only absentee. Jamie Vardy has been around for some time in football and his experience leading the attack should come in handy. Facundo Buonanotte and Bilal Khannouss will be the two attacking midfielders. Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare should sit back and shield the backline.

Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes should form the double pivot in midfield for the visitors with Casemiro dropping to the bench. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are the first choice for the wing-back role while Matthijs de Light leads the defensive efforts. Christian Eriksen and Allejandro Garnacho will be the two attacking midfielders with Joshua Zirkzee as the central striker.

Expect a Manchester United dominance with the team securing a routine win.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Leicester City will host Manchester United and will lock horns in the Premier League 2024-25 on Monday, March 17. The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Leicester City vs Manchester United live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD channels. For Leicester City vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Leicester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website after purchasing a subscription. Manchester United will struggle in this tie and should succumb to another defeat here.

