Sharjah, Oct 30 (PTI) Opener Quinton de Kock returned to the playing XI as South Africa captain Temba Bavuma elected to field first in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

South Africa have made one change to their lineup with senior player de Kock coming in place of Heinrich Klassen, while Sri Lanka have fielded an unchanged XI.

De Kock had pulled out the last league game against West Indies after refusing to take the knee.

The controversy had erupted hours before South Africa's game against West Indies on Tuesday after Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a sudden directive that all the players must take the knee before every match of the ongoing tournament.

De Kock did not wish to comply and chose to pull out of the clash against the defending champions, which the Proteas won by eight wickets.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

