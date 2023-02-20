Sonipat, Feb 20 (PTI) Former world number one Deepika Kumari, who was making a comeback after her maternity break, on Monday failed to make the Indian team for the Asian Games, World Cup and World Championships slated later this year.

The multiple World Cup gold medallist, who finished seventh in the first phase of the trials in Kolkata last month, ended outside top eight in the women's recurve event to miss the cut in the final leg of the three-day trials, which concluded at the SAI Sonipat here.

On a day of upsets, reigning junior and former cadet world champion Komalika Bari and former national champion Ridhi Phor also finished outside the top-eight, which will be split into two teams for the six big events lined up this year -- Asian Games, four stages of the World Cup and the World Championships.

Bhajan Kaur, Aditi Jaiswal, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur completed the top four who will compete in all the premier tournaments this year.

Joy for Atanu Das, returns after a year

There was joy for Deepika's husband Atanu Das as the India number one was back in the team after more than one year.

Last year, Das failed to make the cut in the same trials, which delayed his comeback. Das last played for India in the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time Olympian finished second behind Army man Dhiraj B, while old warhorse Tarundeep Rai and youngster NeerajChauhan completed the top-four.

Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, veteran World Cup medallist Jayanta Talukdar and Indrajit Swami finished between five and eight.

Compound ace Verma out of first-choice team

There was an upset of sorts in the compound section with multiple World Cup gold medallist Abhishek Verma finishing outside top-four.

The 33-year-old Verma, who is world number nine, finished fifth, which means he would not make it to the first choice team.

In case of "non-performance", the archers who finished between No. 5 and 8 will get a chance, Indian archery high performance director Sanjeeva Singh told PTI.

Deepika, however, still can make a comeback for her fourth successive Olympics from an open trial for Paris 2024, slated in January next year.

"The door is not closed on her yet, she can compete in the open trials in January in her bid for an Olympic comeback," Singh said.

"We are really happy with the outcome, especially the success of juniors is overwhelming. All teams have a nice 50-50 blend of youth and experience. It's the way forward for Indian archery."

If the rescheduled Asian Games in Hangzhou does not take place this year then the national federation will hold a fresh trial for the Asian Championships in the same window of October-November, he added.

The outdoor archery calendar begins with the first World Cup in Antalya from April 18-23. Shanghai and Medellin will be the hosts for the second (May 16-21) and third stages (June 13-18) of the World Cup.

The World Championships are slated in Berlin from July 31-August 6, offering quota places for the Paris Olympics. The rescheduled Asian Games are to be held from September 23 in Hangzhou.

Indian Teams

Recure Men: 1 Bommadevara (SSCB), 2 Atanu Das (PSPB), 3 Tarundeep Rai (SSCB), 4 Neeraj Chauhan (AIPSCB), 5 Tushar Shelke (AIPSCB), 6 Mrinal Chauhan (Jharkhand), 7 Jayanta Talukdar (Jharkhand), 8 Indrachand Swami (Punjab).

Recurve Women: 1 Bhajan Kaur (Haryana), 2 Aditi Jaiswal (Bengal), 3 Ankita Bhakat (Jharkhand), 4 Simranjeet Kaur (Punjab), 5 Madhu Vedwan (RSPB), 6 Sangeeta (Haryana), 7 Tanisha Verma (Punjab), 8 Prachi Singh (Rajasthan).

Compound Men: 1 Prathamesh Jawkar (Maharashtra), 2 Rajat Chauhan (Rajasthan), 3 Ojas Deotale (Maharashtra), 4 Rishabh Yadav (Haryana), 5 Abhishek Verma (Delhi), 6 Amit (SSCB), 7 Harsh Borate (Maharashtra), 8 Kushal Dalal (Haryana).

Compound Women: 1 Avneet Kaur (Punjab), 2 Jyothi Surekha Vennam, 3 Aditi SWami (Maharahstra), 4 Sakshi Chaudhary (UP), 5 Pragati (Delhi), 6 Raginee Marko (MP), 7 Parneet Kaur (Punjab), 8 Taniparthi Chikitha (Telengana).

