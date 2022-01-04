Belgrade [Serbia], January 4 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic on Tuesday informed that he is heading Down Under with an "exemption permission" ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic said he spent fantastic quality time with his family and is now looking forward to the 2022 season.

"Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet," Djokovic captioned the post on Instagram.

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022," he added.

Djokovic has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not but now the star player is set to feature in the season's first Grand Slam after being granted a medical exemption.

Last week, the Serbian tennis star pulled out of the 16-country 2022 ATP Cup.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has arrived in Melbourne ahead of the season's first Grand Slam, Australian Open. The Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne. (ANI)

