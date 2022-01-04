Manchester United did not have a good start to the new year as they fell to a shock defeat to Wolves in the Premier League on Monday. This was their first loss under interim manager Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils were thoroughly outplayed by Bruno Lage's men, with Joao Moutinho stealing the show with a long-range goal in the 82nd minute. Left-back Luke Shaw slammed his team for making it an 'easy win' for the visitors. "Not good enough, we really struggled, we couldn't get hold of the ball and when we didn't have the ball we weren't aggressive enough. We didnt put them under any pressure," Shaw said, as quoted by BCC Sport. "It maybe looked like an easy game for them. A disappointing performance and result. We didn't have many options on the ball and we weren't on the front foot," he added. Manchester United 0–1 Wolves, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: Joao Moutinho Scores As Red Devils Start New Year With Shock Defeat at Old Trafford

He further stated that he and his teammates need to give their all and play with 'intensity'. Manchester United managed just two shots on target with Bruno Fernandes coming really close to scoring.

"We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity. Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didn't think we were all there together. You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough. We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100%. To win these types of games we all need to be 100% committed. It is tough and disappointing," he added.

It was a tough night for Cristiano Ronaldo as well, who failed to inspire his side to a win, having been given the captain's arm-band for the game. Manchester United, currently seventh on the points table, need to change things around quickly or else a place in the top four can get away from their hands.

