Mohali, Jan 29 (PTI) Delhi rode on skipper skipper Himmat Singh's brave 194 followed by Himanshu Chauhan and Hrithik Shokeen's brilliant bowling effort to eke out a seven-run win over Uttarakhand for their first win in Group D of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season here on Monday.

After Himmat lifted Delhi with a counter-attacking 194, Himanshu (5/39) and Shokken (3/81) ran through the Uttarakhand batting line-up to help their side record a vital win which game them six points.

Despite the win, Delhi are languishing at the seventh spot in the eight-team Group D with seven points from one win and two draws.

Resuming the day needing 77 runs for win with four wickets in hand, Uttarakhand folded for 165 in 79.3 overs. Akhil Rawat was the lone warrior for Uttarakhand as he scored a valiant 63 off 185 balls but he lacked support from the other end.

But once Rawat fell to Shokeen leg-before, the writing was on the wall for Uttarakhand.

At Cuttack, Rajesh Mohanty sparked a batting collapse in Himachal Pradesh ranks who lost nine wickets for a mere 88 runs on the final day against hosts Odisha, who romped home with a 238-run win.

Mohanty returned 20-5-33-5 whereas Biplab Samantray took 2/25 and Debabrata Pradhan, Sunil Roul and Harshit Rathod took one wicket apiece as Himachal were shot out for a mere 149 in the second essay, having scored 176 in the first.

Prashant Chopra waged a lone battle of sorts with 57.

On the account of a superior batting show in the first innings which saw Jammu and Kashmir taking a lead of 74 runs, they walked away with three points while the hosts Baroda had to contend with one point.

Mahesh Pithiya starred with 5/82 for the visitors while Sahil Lotra's 63 not out was the standout performance for Baroda who were struggling at 193/7 when stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores:

Delhi 147 and 264/9d (Himmat Singh 194, Lakshy Thareja 43). Uttarakhand 239 and (target 173) 165 all out in 79.3 overs (Akhil Rawat 63; Himanshu Chauhan 5/39, Hrithik Shokeen 3/81).

Points: Delhi 6, Uttarakhand 0.

Jammu & Kashmir 457 and 193/7 in 76.4 overs (Sahil Lotra 63 not out; Mahesh Pithiya 5/82) vs Baroda 383;

Points: Jammu & Kashmir 3, Baroda 1.

Odiaha 138 & 425/8d vs Himachal Pradesh 176 and 149 all out in 57.4 overs (Prashant Chopra 57; Rajesh Mohanty 5/33)

Points: Odisha 6, Himachal Pradesh 0.

