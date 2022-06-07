New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Delhi Billiards & Snooker Association (DBSA) will be organising HS Bhogal Memorial North Zone 6 Red Snooker Tournament from July 26 at Megapool Academy in New Delhi.

This tournament will be followed by Wilson Jones Delhi State XXXXV Billiards & Snooker Championship in September 2022. This announcement was made by the DBSA President, Sh. Vijay Goel, as 2022 is the birth centenary year of Late Wilson Jones, who became the first Indian to win the World Amateur Billiards Title in 1958.

DBSA was started by Wilson Jones in the year 1978, at Maurya Shereton, where exhibition matches were held to promote the game.

H S Bhogal, whose name the tournament is going to be held by DBSA died in January 2022 and was Jt. Secretary of DBSA for over 35 years. He was also Delhi Coach to encourage the budding talent. (ANI)

