New Delhi [India] May 14 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, according to a release from DC.

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton, Australia's young opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk is set to become the second overseas player to be a confirmed pullout from the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is scheduled to resume on May 17.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Fraser-McGurk has informed the Capitals of his intention not to rejoin the squad after BCCI suspended the tournament for a week last Friday due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Mustafizur, who made his IPL debut in 2016, previously represented the Delhi Capitals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he picked up eight wickets in eight matches with an economy of 7.62 and in the following season, he played two matches for Delhi Capitals.

Also Read | India Basketball Team Placed in Group D with Qatar, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia for FIBA World Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

Over the course of his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 38 matches, claiming 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84. He has played for different franchises in the league, forming a reputation of bowling effectively in all phases of an innings.

With 132 wickets in 106 T20Is for Bangladesh, Mustafizur has established himself as one of the leading left-arm pacers in the white-ball cricket. Across all T20 competitions in the domestic circuit and globally, he has taken 351 wickets in 281 matches.

Delhi Capitals are outside the playoff bracket, a point shy of fourth-placed Mumbai Indians. They occupy the fifth spot with 13 points from 11 fixtures. Delhi will resume their campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, then square off against Mumbai Indians on May 21 and finish off the group stage against Punjab Kings on May 24. (ANI)

Delhi Capitals announces Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement of Jake Fraser-McGurk

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)