Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI) Opening batter KL Rahul struck a fine half century to help Delhi Capitals post 183 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

Rahul's 77 off 51 balls was studded with six fours and three sixes. Abishek Porel chipped in with 33 while Tristan Stubbs made 24 not out after DC opted to bat.

For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed (2/25) was the most successful bowler.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 183 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 77, Abishek Porel 33; Khaleel Ahmed 2/25).

