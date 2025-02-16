New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Delhi Dribblers snapped the Mumbai Titans' three-game winning streak in a nail-biting InBL Pro U25 clash at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium, edging out an 88-84 victory. The Dribblers exploded in the first half, racking up 59 points, but the Titans stormed back in the second, setting up a dramatic finish. Lachlan Barker starred once again with 25 points, while Daniel Poelsma knocked down crucial threes to add 23. Piyush Meena also made his first appearance for the Dribblers, as per a release from InBL.

The Dribblers came out firing, surging ahead with early baskets from Barker and James Montgomery. But the Titans kept pace, with Aaron Verghese Blessen attacking the paint aggressively. Both teams tightened up on defense, leading to a flurry of turnovers. Barker ended the quarter with a clutch four-point play, extending the lead to eight.

Midway through the second quarter, the Titans' offense sputtered, and Poelsma took full advantage, drilling three-pointers to push the lead to 15. Barker and Poelsma continued to pile on the points, sending the Dribblers into halftime with a commanding 25-point lead.

The Titans showed real grit and determination in the third quarter turning up the defensive intensity. Lokendra and Dalph Panopio capitalized on fast breaks and perimeter shots, chipping away at the lead. Montgomery battled in the paint, but the Titans had the momentum. The Titans were unstoppable as they scored 42 points cutting the lead to 11 heading into the final quarter. Kitto opened the fourth with a deep three for the Titans, and Durell McDonald followed with three point play, closing the gap. The Dribblers struggled to find quality shots, allowing the Titans to dictate the pace and slash the lead to just two.

As Judd and McDonald powered through the Dribblers' interior defense to tie the game, Barker and Pratyanshu Tomar responded with key buckets to keep their team ahead. With just 18 seconds remaining, Barker sank clutch free throws, giving the Dribblers a four-point edge. Montgomery sealed the win moments later with a thunderous two-handed jam, securing a thrilling victory. (ANI)

