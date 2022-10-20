Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Skipper Nitish Rana and Yash Dhull continued their stellar run with the bat as Delhi moved one step closer to a knock-out berth with a six-wicket win over Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Thursday.

India pacer Navdeep Saini took a couple of wickets in a brilliant bowling performance that saw Delhi restrict Goa to 131 for six in 20 overs.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rishabh Pant Opens Up On India vs Pakistan Clash, Calls It A Different Feeling & Ambience When On The Field.

Dhull, who made his senior T20 debut in the competition, struck 46 off 41 balls while Rana remained unbeaten on 49 off 38 balls to script a comfortable win.

It was Delhi's fifth win in six games and they play their final league game in Group B against Tripura on Saturday.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Batting-Heavy Lineup Against Pakistan, Says Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik Can Bat at Six and Seven.

Considering the team did not make the knockout stage across formats last season, it has been a good beginning for Delhi under new captain Rana and new head coach Abhay Sharma.

If they top the group, they move straight into the quarterfinals but a second place finish would require them to play a pre-quarterfinal.

Brief scores:

Group A:

Vidarbha 180 for 5 in 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 50 not out; Ankit Kushwah 3/28) won by 22 runs against Madhya Pradesh 158 all out 19.1 Overs (Ashwin Das 36; Darshan Nalkande 3/23).

Mumbai 107 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 29; Yuvraj Singh 4/20) lost by 4 wickets to Railways 111/6 in 19.1 Overs (Shivam Chaudhary 40; Tanush Kotian 2/12)

Group B:

Puducherry 86 for 9 in 20 Overs (Parameeswaran Sivaraman 25; Siddarth Kaul 5/12) lost by 8 wickets to Punjab 87 for 2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 29; Sagar Udeshi 1/27)

Goa 131 for 6 in 20 overs (Deepraj Gaonkar 40; Navdeep Saini 2/34) lost by 6 wickets to Delhi 133/4 in 17 overs (Nitish Rana 49 not out; Amit Yadav 2/22)

Group C:

Services 129 for 8 in 20 overs (Amit Pachhara 35; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/24) lost by eight wickets to Karnataka 130 for 2 9n 18.1 overs (LR Chethan 61 not out; Pulkit Narang 1/14)

Kerala 184/4 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 62; Mujtaba Yousuf 2/47) won by 62 runs against Jammu and Kashmir 122 all out in 19 overs (Shubham Khajuria 30; KM Asif 3/15)

Group D:

Andhra 129/9 in 20 overs (Srikar Bharat 20; Chintan Gaja 3/33) lost by 5 wickets to Gujarat 132 for 5 in 18 overs (Priyank Panchal 59; Lalith Mohan 2/18)

Bihar 119 all out in 19.4 overs (Piyush Singh 21; Chetan Sakariya 3/26) lost by 8 wickets to Saurashtra 124/2 in 14.overs (Harvik Desai 59 not out; Anuj Raj 1/18)

Group E:

Bengal 161 for 5 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 48 not out; Shubham Agarwal 3/41) won by 53 runs against Chhattisgarh 108 all out in 18.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 29; Pradipta Pramanik 4/13)

Tamil Nadu 161 for 6 in 20 overs (Baba Aparajith 67; Sandeep Sharma 3/14) won by 56 runs against Chandigarh 105 all out in 18.1 overs (Bhagmender Lather 38 not out; Varun Chakravarthy 3/24).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)