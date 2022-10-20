Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant feels there is a different kind of feeling and ambience when players take the field during an India-Pakistan clash, which is all set to happen during Men's T20 World Cup at Melbourne on Sunday.

With the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) all set to host the marquee clash where both teams will kickstart their respective Super 12 campaign, the India-Pakistan face-off is expected to draw a full house of close to 100,000 spectators.

India, led by opener Rohit Sharma, will be aiming to get their campaign off to a winning start after losing by ten wickets to the same opposition in their 2021 T20 World Cup opening match.

"It's always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always. There are so many emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone."

"It's a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there. It's a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps," Pant was quoted as saying by t20worldcup.com.

Pant had his first taste of facing Pakistan in a world event when he shared a 53-run partnership with then-skipper Virat Kohli and made a quickfire 39 though Pakistan opener Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down 151/7 without losing a single wicket.

Recalling that match in Dubai, Pant said, "I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over. We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership -- me and Virat. We were increasing the run rate and I smacked him for two sixes with one hand...my special shot."

Pant signed off by hoping he gets the chance to bat alongside Kohli at the MCG on Sunday though veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is the frontrunner for the lone keeper's spot.

"He (Kohli) can actually teach you how to go through situations, which might help you in your cricket journey going forward, so it is nice batting with him as always. It's good to have someone with a lot of experience batting with you because he can take you through how to take the game on and how to maintain that run-a-ball pressure kind of thing."

