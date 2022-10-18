Odense [Denmark], October 18 (ANI): The Indian doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Denmark's Alexandra Boje and Amalie Magelund in the first round of women's doubles category at the ongoing Denmark Open in Odense on Tuesday.

They defeated the Danish pair by 21-15, 21-15 within two straight games that lasted for 35 minutes.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar ‘Defends’ Deepti Sharma for ‘Mankad’ Run-Out, Says It’s a Rule Now.

In the next round, they will be playing the Thailand duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajonjai in a pre-quarters match.

Earlier, India's star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth started off his Denmark Open campaign on a winning note as he defeated Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus to progress to the second round on Tuesday.

Also Read | Denmark Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Beat Ng Ka Long Angus, Reaches Second Round.

Playing in arena one, the first game of the match saw Ng Ka Long Angus dominating the Indian shuttler as he clinched the game 21-17 with his swift moves.

In the second game of the match, Kidambi made a stunning comeback but the Indian had to battle a tough draw to face the uphill task of defeating the Hong Kong challenge. Kidambi claimed the second game by the scoreline of 21-14 to force a decider.

In the decider, both players fought vigilantly as they restricted each other from taking the points, however, Kidambi proved to be more aggressive and dominant as he claimed the 17-21 21-14 21-12 win over the world number 14 Hong Kong player in a 56-minute contest.

Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal will be part of the Indian singles team. 2022 Commonwealth champion PV Sindhu is yet to recover from her ankle injury and has pulled out from the tournament.

Denmark Open started on October 18 and will conclude on October 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)