Copenhagen [Denmark], October 13 (ANI): India's Paris Olympics semifinalist Lakshya Sen and the country's popular men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be spearheading the Indian challenge at the Denmark Open 2025 badminton tournament, starting from Tuesday.

Sen has had a poor run in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour so far, with 10 first-round exits this year. His best result was a runner-up finish at the Hong Kong Open last month, as per Olympics.com.

Joining Sen in the men's singles competition would be Ayush Shetty, who secured the country's only BWF World Tour title this year, with the US Open title. The men's singles competition will be led by local star and two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Coming to the men's doubles draw, 'Sat-Chi', who won the bronze at the BWF World Championships recently, will be aiming to build on their fine form, having notched runners-up finishes in Hong Kong and China last month. The other men's pair is Sai Pratheek K and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy in the main draw.

For women's singles, India's sole representative is Anmol Kharb, aiming to go much higher than her semifinal finish at the Arctic Open tournament last week. In the mixed doubles field, the Indian challenge will be headed by Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila.

The women's doubles competition will witness India's representatives being the pairs of Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi and Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda

- Denmark Open 2025 badminton: India squadMen's singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty

Men's doubles: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K

Women's singles: Anmol Kharb

Women's doubles: Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi, Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde, Mohit Jaglan-Lakshita Jaglan. (ANI)

