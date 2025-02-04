Dubai [UAE], February 4 (ANI): The ILT20 season 3 enters a decisive phase with the Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriorz securing their places in the playoffs.

The tournament will see the Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the Final. Meanwhile, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz will meet in the Eliminator, following which, the winner will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 for the remaining spot in the Final.

The Desert Vipers have emerged as the standout team of the season, securing their playoff berth early with a dominant run that included four consecutive victories. Their campaign has been powered by strong performances from Alex Hales (286 runs) and Sam Curran (267 runs), who have been instrumental with the bat. On the bowling front, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammad Amir have been equally impactful, claiming 11 wickets each. Hasaranga's economy rate of 5.33 across 30 overs remains the best in the tournament. However, the Vipers have shown slight vulnerability in their recent matches, suffering two losses in their last three games. They will aim to restore their authority against a resurgent Dubai Capitals side who have beaten them on both occasions earlier this season.

Reflecting on the season so far and looking ahead to the playoffs, Tom Moody, Director of Cricket, Desert Vipers said, "There's been a lot of positive things to reflect on in the seven wins that we've had, a lot of great team performances, a lot of good individual performances as well. For us our focus is on just bringing our best game come Wednesday night."

After enduring three consecutive losses early in the season, last season's runners-up, Dubai Capitals found their momentum, registering five victories in six matches to finish second on the points table. Shai Hope currently holds the Green Belt (most runs) with 467 runs in ten innings at an average of 66.71 including three half-centuries and a century. Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera has led the team's endeavours with the ball, claiming 12 wickets in eight matches. The Capitals have also been bolstered by the performances of Gulbadin Naib who has also struck three half-centuries for his 314 runs in 10 innings, along with nine wickets as well.

With the Dubai Capitals heading into a third consecutive playoff in the DP World ILT20, Sikandar Raza said, "The extra cushion of being in the top two helps, but hopefully we can make it straight to the final and not have to play the Eliminator. Regardless, our goal is to win the final this year."

Reigning champions, MI Emirates were the second team to book a slot in the playoffs. Their season has ebbed and flowed with five victories in 10 matches. Tom Banton has been their standout performer, amassing 464 runs, including two centuries--a first in the ILT20. Captain Nicholas Pooran has also contributed significantly with three half-centuries.

MI Emirates' Fazalhaq Farooqi comfortably leads the race for the White Belt (most wickets) with 20 wickets in 10 matches, including figures of 5 for 16 against the Dubai Capitals, a league record.

The Sharjah Warriorz snapped out of a four-match losing streak, to secure three victories on the trot and finish fourth on the points table with 10 points in just as many games. Their top order has done much of the heavy lifting, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Johnson Charles each scoring three half-centuries with 347 and 305 runs respectively. Adam Milne and captain Tim Southee have spearheaded the bowling attack, accounting for 11 and eight wickets respectively.

The Sharjah Warriorz head into the eliminator following a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph against the MI Emirates in their final group-stage match. Earlier in the season, the Warriorz losing streak had begun with a nine-wicket loss to the MI Emirates.

In the previous edition, James Vince claimed the Green Belt, Waqar Salamkheil secured the White Belt, Sikandar Raza won the Red Belt, and Muhammad Waseem won the Blue Belt for the second consecutive year.

Qualifier 1 will see the Desert Vipers take on the Dubai Capitals on February 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while MI Emirates will face Sharjah Warriorz in the Eliminator on February 6 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner of the Eliminator will then meet the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on February 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The action will return to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the Final on February 9. (ANI)

