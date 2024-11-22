Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 22 (PTI) Seventh seeded Indian Dev Javia advanced to the semifinals of the ITF Kalaburagi Open after his opponent Sidharth Rawat retired on medical grounds here on Friday.

Javia was leading 1-0 in the first set of their quarterfinal match when Rawat called for medical attention after feeling dizzy and subsequently he retired from the match.

Javia will face top-seeded Khumoyun Sultanov in the last four match on Saturday. Sultanov of Uzbekistan outclassed Maxim Zhukov of Russia 6-2, 6-3.

Earlier, American sixth seed Nick Chappell ended the run of fourth seeded Indian Karan Singh with a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

It was payback time for Chappell as he had suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of Karan in Mumbai last week.

Chappell will meet second seed Russian Bogdan Bobrov, a 7-5, 6-3 winner over fifth seeded Aryan Shah, in the semifinals.

Chappell-Sinha in final

Chappell returned later to make the doubles final. He and partner Nitin Kumar Sinha defeated the Indian duo of Rishab Agarwal and Kabir Hans 6-2, 6-3.

The Indo-American combine will take on top-seeded Egor Agafonov and Bobrov in the title clash on Saturday. The Russians overcame India's Vishnu Vardhan and Siddhant Banthia 2-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Results (Indians unless mentioned): Singles (Quarterfinals): 6-Nick Chappell (USA) beat 4-Karan Singh 7-5, 6-2; 7-Dev Javia beat Sidharth Rawat 1-0 (retd.); 2-Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) beat 5-Aryan Shah 7-5, 6-3; 1-Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) beat Maxim Zhukov (Rus) 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles (Semifinals): 1-Egor Agafonov/ Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) beat 3-Siddhant Banthia/ Vishnu Vardhan 2-6, 6-3, 11-9; Nick Chappell (USA)/ Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Rishab Agarwal/ Kabir Hans 6-2, 6-3.

