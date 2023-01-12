Melbourne [Australia], January 12 (ANI): Former finalist Marin Cilic has withdrawn from the Australian Open 2023 due to a knee injury.

The 34-year-old Croatian was a runner-up in Melbourne in 2018 when he suffered a defeat against Roger Federer in the final.

Also Read | SA20 2023 Points Table Updated Live: MI Cape Town Occupy Top Spot After Victory in Season Opener.

The Croatian wrote on Twitter: "Not a great start to 2023 and few tough days in Melbourne. Devastated I can't play this year but health comes first. See you next year Melbourne."

https://twitter.com/cilic_marin/status/1613105091527200768

Also Read | ILT20 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get UAE’s Franchise T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Cilic, US Open champion in 2014, began his year at the Maharashtra Open in Pune, India but pulled out ahead of his quarter-final against Tallon Griekspoor after injuring his knee.

The world number 18 was forced to withdraw from the ATP event in Pune last week due to a knee injury. He joined injured World Number 1 Carlos Alcaraz in skipping the year's first Grand Slam, which begins on Monday.

Cilic began the season at the Maharashtra Open in India, but withdrew before his quarterfinal match against Tallon Griekspoor due to a knee injury sustained in training.

Cilic, a former US Open champion, has not advanced beyond the fourth round of the Australian Open since reaching the final in 2018.

He was entered in the drew as the tournament's 17th seed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)