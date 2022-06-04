New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Indian sprinter S Dhanalakshmi clocked her personal best time of 11.26 seconds to win the 100m race at the Erzurum Sprint International Cup in Turkey while Hima Das was second with a timing of 11.59s.

Dhanalakshmi's effort was better than the standard prescribed by Athletics Federation of India for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Also Read | Foul Play: Five Famous Footballers Who Cheated on Their Partners.

In the 200m also, Dhanalakshmi won with a time of 23.26 while Hima clocked 23.51 to finish second.

The Indians were in a training-cum-competition tour of Turkey and they are set to return home to take part in the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai from June 10-14. PTI PDS

Also Read | India vs Poland FIH Hockey5s 2022 Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel and Telecast Details for IND vs POL Women's Hockey Match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)