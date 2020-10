Sharjah, Oct 17 (PTI) Shikhar Dhawan hit his maiden IPL hundred as Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets here on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 179 for 4 in 20 overs (F Du Plessis 58, A Rayudu 45, Watson 36; A Nortje 2/44).

Delhi Capitals: 185 for 5 in 19.5 overs. (S Dhawan 100 not out, M Stoinis 24; D Chahar 2/18).

