Munich [Germany], October 22 (ANI): As Bayern Munich thrashed Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, manager Diego Simeone said he is 'left with the bad taste of defeat'.

Bayern Munich registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League here on Thursday.

Also Read | Real Madrid Faces a Shocking 2-3 Defeat Against Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League 2020-21, Fans Feel Los Blancos Misses Cristiano Ronaldo (Read Tweets).

"I am left with the bad taste of defeat. But I am left with things that for the future will do us very good. I do not know if we made too many mistakes or if it was the quality of the opponent," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"So I am left with the attitude of the team, and until the end, we looked for the goal. The forcefulness of the opposition has made an important difference. Bayern are in a great moment, they are a great team," he added.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj Helps Royal Challengers Bangalore Register Comprehensive Win.

Kingsley Coman struck twice during the match while Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso score one goal each to hand the German side a win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)