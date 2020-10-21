Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stunned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with an eight-wicket win. Batting first, Knight Riders managed only 84 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj was the wrecker-in-chief as he bowled tight upfront and picked three wickets. He was well supported by other bowlers. RCB then chased down the paltry target in 13.3 overs to boost their net run rate and jumped to second place on the IPL 2020 points table. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: RCB Climb to Second Spot With Impressive Win Over KKR.

On handing the new ball to Siraj Virat Kohli said, "It was a late call to be honest (to give Siraj the new ball). Was thinking of giving Washy. I obviously have thought about the things we can do on the field. Management have brought in a proper culture. We have plan A, we have plan B, and people are executing it that's why it's looking good. Don't think lot of people have belief in RCB. Guys in the changeroom do and that's all that matters.”

“Can have the best players in the world but if you don;'t have the belief it's no good. Morris is loving the responsibility. He likes to be in a leadership role in the team. Even against Kings, he tried to york Gayle. His energy is amazing. A great, great addition to our squad. Last year he had a tough year. Lot of people went hard at him. But he worked hard. He's seeing the result now and we want him to continue,” he added.

# Mohammed Siraj became the first bowler to bowl two maidens in the powerplay overs in the IPL.

# KKR’s 84/8 is the lowest total by a team after batting for full 20 overs in the IPL.

# RCB bowled four maidens, the most by a team in an IPL match.

# This was RCB’s 12th win over KKR in 26 IPL matches.

RCB have now four matches left and they need a win in at least two more games to make it to the playoffs. The Kohli-led side will be looking keep up the winning momentum.

