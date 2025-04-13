Cape Town, Apr 13 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar shot her best round of the week with a 4-under 68 and grabbed a Top-10 finish in windy conditions at the Investec SA Women's Open here on Sunday.

Diksha finished with rounds of 72-71-69-68 for a total of 8-under 280 for the week.

Also Read | Why Are Bats Being Checked by Umpires in Indian Premier League? Here's All You Need To Know About IPL Rule.

This was Diksha's second straight Top-10 in South Africa after ending tied 9th in Johannesbur, and the third of the season, as she was runners-up in Morocco.

She was tied 11th in New South Wales and the season promises to be a good one.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 14: BR Ambedkar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Brody - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 14.

Another fine performer was Pranavi Urs, who shot 69 in the final round to be tied 11th and her rounds were 72-67-73-69 and a total of 7-under for four rounds.

Rookie Avani Prashanth (68-73-73-73) was tied 50th with an even par total while Tvesa Malik (70-71-76-73) totalled 2-over 290 and was tied 58th.

Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour secured her second Ladies European Tour (LET) victory.

A round of 70 (-2), which included four birdies and two bogeys, was enough for Delacour to secure her second win on the LET on 14-under par. She was kept under pressure with the leaderboard constantly shifting on the final day, with so many players in contention.

The Frenchwoman produced a great shot on the 15th hole to give herself a tap-in birdie putt. She followed this up with another birdie on the 16th to make it back-to-back and a solid finish in front of the spectators.

Delacour finished tied 65th in last week's Joburg Ladies Open, so she will be very pleased with this result.

Two shots behind was Casandra Alexander who fired 66 (-6) to end the week on 12-under par.

Australia's Kelsey Bennett and England's Bronte Law finished in a tie for third place on 11-under par after 72 holes.

In solo fifth place was South Africa's Kiera Floyd. The 20-year-old, who was two shots off the pace heading into the final day, had great home support throughout the whole round.

Three players secured a tie for sixth place with Hong Kong's Ginnie Ding, Germany's Laura Fuenfstueck, and Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini posting nine-under par after the four rounds.

India's Dagar and Wales' Chloe Williams rounded out the top 10, with eight-under par on their scorecards.

This tournament marks the last Sunshine Ladies Tour event of the season and so Alexander claimed the Investec Order of Merit, finishing on 3,149 points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)