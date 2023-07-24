Denia (Spain), Jul 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar rounded off a steady week with a Tied-16th place finish at the million dollar inaugural La Sella Open here.

Diksha, who won the Czech Ladies Open this year, had rounds of 70-71-72 in a tournament that was reduced from 72 to 54 holes on account of weather.

Also Read | Italy 1-0 Argentina, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Substitute Cristiana Girelli Stars as Milena Bertolini’s Side Emerges Victorious in Group G Encounter.

Amandeep Drall (73-72-71) ended Tied-35th while Vani Kapoor, who showed a 10-shot difference between her second and third rounds had cards of 74-68-78 to be 4-over for the week and finished Tied-59th. Ridhima Dilawari, who also made the cut, finished 71st with rounds of 74-72-80.

Diksha stayed in the fifth place on the 2023 Race to Costa Del Sol Order of Merit. She will be back for the Amundi Evian Championships and the AIG Women's Open and the Scottish Open in between.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Test Match on DD Sports.

Spain's Ana Peláez Triviño extended her tally at the top after finishing Tied-21st. Lying second is India's Aditi Ashok, who has played very few events, but will also be back for the two Majors and the Women's Scottish Open.

Nuria Iturrioz gave Spain another home champion as she rallied from behind to beat German Laura Fuenfstueck

It was Nuria's fourth Ladies European Tour (LET) title and it came in a dramatic manner with a playoff victory. Trailing by four shots prior to the third and final round, the Spaniard played the back-nine of her life as she carded one eagle and three birdies to post a 67 (-5) and take Germany's Laura Fuenfstueck to sudden death.

After the pair both birdied the par-5 18th to tie again, it was back up to the closing hole where Fuenfstuek found trouble down the left to eventually fall to a bogey.

Iturrioz took two putts for the victory as she rolled in the second from close range to seal the title. Iturrioz becomes her nation's second LET winner of the season and takes home the Euro 150,000 cash prize.

With Fuenfstueck and Gainer taking solo second and third respectively, Czechia's Kristyna Napoleaova finished outright fourth on nine-under par after battling through illness this week.

Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab, Sweden's Anna Nordqvist, and Germany's Alexandra Forsterling ended the week in a tie for fifth on eight-under par.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)