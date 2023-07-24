The second test between West Indies and India has gone to the fifth day with both sides in the fray to secure a win. India needs 8 wickets to clinch the series 2-0, while the home side are looking at adding another 289 runs to level the competition. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood are out there in the middle for the West Indies and the duo have faced a few deliveries and have looked settled. A new day will bring with itself a fresh set of challenges for the batsmen, especially since the fifth day is not easy to chase a target on. But West Indies will be motivated by the fact the team has improved in this game and we have seen upsets in the past. West Indies versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:30 pm IST. ‘Weekend Khtam Hogya???’ Curious Rohit Sharma Peeping Out of Dressing Room Window Is All of Us on Monday! Fans React to Viral Video.

West Indies are scoring at a rate just above 2, which needs to change if they are to put pressure on the opposition bowlers. The inability to rotate strike has been the hallmark of this series from both the teams and the two players for West Indies will need to change that. With Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva and Jason Holder still to bat, the home side do have an outside chance.

Ravichandran Ashwin has bagged both the wickets to fall in the West Indies’ second innings and the veteran spinner has been unplayable at times. He will only grow further in the game as the pitch deteriorates further and his spin twin Ravindra Jadeja also has an important role to play here. Indian Cricket Team Creates Record! Registers Fastest 100 By A Team in Tests, Achieves Feat Against West Indies.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI second Test on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action. The IND vs WI free live telecast of the Test match will not only be available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms as well.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of the 2nd Test 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. On JioCinema mobile app and website, fans will watch the IND vs WI live streaming online for free.

