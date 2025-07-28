Ayrshire (Scotland), Jul 28 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar finished with a strong back nine in the final round of the Women's Scottish Open to give herself a boost for her next event, the AIG Women's Open, a Major.

Diksha, who made the cut on the line, added a second straight 71 to finish with rounds of 69-76-71-71 for a total of 1-under and a tied 39th position.

Diksha, who started on the 10th, had early setbacks with a bogey and a double bogey on the 12th and 13th but began her recovery with a birdie on the 18h.

On the second Diksha birdied the third and then had three birdies in a row from the fifth to the seventh. But she dropped a shot on the eighth.

The other two Indian players, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik, missed the cut earlier in the week.

English star Lottie Woad started her professional career in spectacular fashion with a three-stroke victory at Dundonald Links. It's a second LET title for Woad, who won the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open but as an amateur.

Woad made her professional debut this week, after securing her LPGA Tour card following a T3 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Woad, who won the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, went into the final day with a two-shot lead having been top of the leaderboard at the 36-hole and 54-hole marks.

The 21-year-old started with back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes before nine pars on the trot, but Woad then rolled in birdies on 13 and 14.

A third bogey of the week happened on 16 for the former world number one amateur, but she finished in style with a birdie on 18 to win with a score of 21-under-par.

Woad becomes the first player to win on professional debut on the LET since Singapore's Shannon Tan at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open and the first on the LPGA Tour since Rose Zhang at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open.

Korea's Hyo Joo Kim finished in second place on 18-under-par after a final round of 68 (-4).

Spain's Julia Lopez Ramirez equalled the round of the week with a 65 (-7) on the final day to finish in a tie for third place alongside Korea's Sei Young Kim on 14-under-par.

World number one Nelly Korda finished in solo fifth place on 13-under with Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen in sixth on 11-under.

South Africa's Paula Reto clinched the second AIG Women's Open spot with her seventh-place finish after a final round of 71 (-2) in Scotland.

Korea's Mi Hyang Lee was in T8 alongside Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn with five players in a share of 10th place on the leaderboard.

