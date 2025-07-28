With a few days remaining for the historic two-night SummerSlam event, WWE Monday Night RAW is expected to be a memorable one, with almost every red-brand wrestler expected to be in attendance, including CM Punk, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and Iyo Sky, to name a few. The last WWE RAW before SummerSlam PLE will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

CM Punk - Gunther To FaceOff?

After last week's heated verbal jabs at each other, CM Punk and World Heavyweight champion Gunther are expected to come face-to-face against each other once again, with both participants in attendance before their SummerSlam 2025 clash. Gunther has promised to make the second-city saint regret stepping into the squared circle with Ring General.

Eight-Woman Tag Match

Raw GM Adam Pierce made a blockbuster announcement on social media about an eight-woman tag match, which will feature a star-studded lineup with Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella taking on Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven.

Tag Team Title Match

The Judgment Day will face off against LWO in a bid to defend their title, which Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be defending for only the second time. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde managed to earn the title shot, winning the number 1 contender's spot. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in Two-Night Event PLE at MetLife Stadium.

Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed

A rivalry that is reaching its peak is the Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed will face off against before their high-profile SummerSlam 2025 tag team match. One can expect Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker to also make their interference in the middle and disturb the outcome of the match.

In a three-way mixed tag match, AJ Styles, Asuka, and Kairi Sane will take on Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez. This will be even more intriguing with Styles and Mysterio soon to face off for the IC title at SummerSlam 2025.

