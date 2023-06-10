Stockholm, Jun 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot a bogey-free second round to ensure weekend action at the Scandinavian Mixed Open but compatriot Diksha Dagar failed to make the cut.

Sharma, who had a disappointing 75 in the first round, was bogey-free in the second round with birdies on third and fifth, 12th and 15th as he rose to Tied-48th.

On the other hand, Dagar was unable to find form that gave her two Top-10s in recent weeks. She was 5-over for the first round and went to 3-over in the second and missed the cut by a long distance.

Dagar, who was tied eighth in Helsingborg and Tied-sixth in Belgium, had two birdies against one bogey and two double bogeys, both of which came on par-5s.

The event saw 78 men and 78 women start together in the unique two million dollar event at Ullna Golf Club. The cut fell at even par.

Meanwhile, on a sensational second day Dale Whitnell fired a 61 (-11) and took a six-stroke lead heading into the weekend. The 34-year-old Englishman got off to a hot start rolling three birdies on his opening three holes, he then added further birdies on five, six and eight to make the turn in 30 (-6).

In outright second place on the leader board on 11-under-par is Germany's Yannik Paul, who was the co-leader after the first round.

The German began the day at Ullna Golf Club on seven-under and opened with two birdies in his first three holes. Paul then had a bogey sandwiched between birdies on holes seven, eight and nine before making two more birdies and one bogey on his back nine for a round of 68 (-4).

Scotland's Richie Ramsay is in third place on 10-under-par having carded a bogey-free round of 66 (-6).

America's John Catlin is fourth on eight-under-par with South Africa's Justin Walters and Søren Kjeldsen one shot further back.

Six players are in a tie for seventh place on six-under-par with eight players a shot further adrift on five-under-par including England's Alice Hewson and France's Emma Grechi.

