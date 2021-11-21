Coimbatore, Nov 21 (PTI) T.S. Diljith and Tijil Rao won a race each in the LGB Formula 4 class in Round 2 of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship that concluded at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

The Dark Don Racing boys did not enjoy a great Saturday but bounced back strongly to wrest the top three slots on the podium in both the LGB Formula 4 races.

The premier event of the championship not only brought the best out of the drivers but also found new winners.

It was Amir Sayed (Ahura Racing) notching up his maiden win on Saturday but, this time around, it was T.S. Diljith who clinched the prime spot on top of the podium in the opening race for the day.

It wasn't an easy affair for the ever-energetic star from Thrissur as championship leader Vishnu Prasad was right behind for most part.

Even as Vishnu was trying hard to pass, the Dark Don stars Tijil Rao, Sandeep Kumar and Arya Singh were pressing the pedal hard. That put the pressure on Vishnu, who swiftly switched to the safety mode.

He left Diljith alone and concentrated on defending his position. It failed miserably towards the end as Tijil and Sandeep made the most of it to finish second and third respectively.

Tijil Rao did one better in the second race finishing ahead of his teammates Sandeep and Ashwin Datta.

Ruhaan Alva (MSport) completed yet another grand double in the JK Tyre Novice Cup.

